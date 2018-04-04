Maine's two-time U.S. Olympic Biathlon Team competitor Russell Currier is calling it a career.

His last competition took place in Utah over the weekend at the USBA Nationals. Currier finished 4th in the Sprint event, 6th in the Pursuit event and 5th in the Mass Start event.

The 30-year-old Currier is from the tiny town of Stockholm in Aroostook County. He is a Caribou High School grad.

He competed in the Sochi Winter Olympics of 2014, finishing 49th in the Individual Biathlon event, 60th in the Sprint and 16th in the Relay. Currier was also on the 2018 U.S. Olympic team that went to PyeongChang, South Korea. He did not compete in any events.

Currier posted the following statement on his blog....

This past week brought me to Soldier Hollow in Utah. This past week was also officially the last series of biathlon races of my career. The full details on that thought will come in another update.

It has been a long and strange trip. It was as much mine as it was for the supporters of me that never gave up through the highs and lows. For now, I'm in Bozeman Montana for a semi vacation. I was already out west, so why not kill two birds with one round? With that said, I'm going to enjoy the brief moment in moving from the non real world to real world transition.