Curtis and Gray Named Big East Boys and Girls Player of the Week
With the week that Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis and MDI's Olivia Gray had, there was little wonder that the Big East Coaches voted them as the Big East Boys and Girls Player of the Week.
Curtis played in 2 games and had 45 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists as the Ellsworth Eagles defeated Caribou in Aroostook County 81-43 and then beat Presque Isle in Ellsworth the next day 68-43.
Gray helped lead the Trojans to a 3-1 week, scoring 57 points in the 4 games ripping down 28 rebounds, dishing out 16 assists. She had 7 steals and 4 blocks in their 48-40 loss to Old Town and then in their 44-35 win over Hermon, 58-48 win at Presque Isle and then 45-32 win over Caribou the next day.
Selected to the Big East Girl's Honor Roll were
- Maddie Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 25 points, 24 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists
- Kiya Cook - Foxcrot Academy 3 games, 45 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals
- Maddie Lebel - Hermon, 3 games, 33 points, 28 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists, 3 steals
- Faith Coombs - Hermon 3 games, 31 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal
- Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon 2 games, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
- Mollie Gray - MDI 4 games, 42 points, 30 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals, 3 blocks
- Clarice Bell - Orono 2 games, 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
- Saige Evans - Old Town 3 games, 53 points, 33 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 1 assist
- Madelyn Emerson - Old Town 3 games, 47 points, 7 rebounds 2 assist, 5 steals, 1 block
Selected to the Big East Boy's Honor Roll were
- Avery Thibodeau - Caribou 3 games, 36 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 2 games, 42 points, 15 rebounds, 6 steals, 7 assists
- Caden Crocker - Foxcroft 3 games, 46 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
- Trey Brown - Hermon 2 games, 43 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists
- Braydon Brown - Old Town 2 games, 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks
- Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle, 2 games, 34 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks
- Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle, 2 games, 29 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
- Noah Yarema - Presque Isle, 2 games, 31 rebounds, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals