Curtis and Gray Named Big East Boys and Girls Player of the Week

With the week that Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis and MDI's Olivia Gray had, there was little wonder that the Big East Coaches voted them as the Big East Boys and Girls Player of the Week.

Hunter Curtis #10 Senior Photo Chris Popper Hunter Curtis #10 Senior Photo Chris Popper loading...

Curtis played in 2 games and had 45 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists as the Ellsworth Eagles defeated Caribou in Aroostook County 81-43 and then beat Presque Isle in Ellsworth the next day 68-43.

Chris Popper Olivia Gray #31 Senior Photo Chris Popper loading...

Gray helped lead the Trojans to a 3-1 week, scoring 57 points in the 4 games ripping down 28 rebounds, dishing out 16 assists. She had 7 steals and 4 blocks in their 48-40 loss to Old Town and then in their 44-35 win over Hermon, 58-48 win at Presque Isle and then 45-32 win over Caribou the next day.

Selected to the Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

Maddie Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 25 points, 24 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists

Kiya Cook - Foxcrot Academy 3 games, 45 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals

Maddie Lebel - Hermon, 3 games, 33 points, 28 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists, 3 steals

Faith Coombs - Hermon 3 games, 31 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

Elizabeth Wyman - Hermon 2 games, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Mollie Gray - MDI 4 games, 42 points, 30 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals, 3 blocks

Clarice Bell - Orono 2 games, 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Saige Evans - Old Town 3 games, 53 points, 33 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 1 assist

Madelyn Emerson - Old Town 3 games, 47 points, 7 rebounds 2 assist, 5 steals, 1 block

Selected to the Big East Boy's Honor Roll were