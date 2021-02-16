In a year that just saw their counterparts on the men's side forced to cut the season short, Amy Vachon's University of Maine women's basketball program is strong as ever heading down the home stretch of the regular season.

The Black Bears are 15-2 on the season, including a 12-2 record in America East play, three wins and two full games ahead of the field in the conference.

Since taking over the program, Vachon has guided Maine to a 50-12 mark in conference play, including two America East titles. The Black Bears were slated to play in the conference championship game last season before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to be called off.

While winning is certainly nothing new to the program, navigating the daily challenges presented by the pandemic is something Coach Vachon is very proud of her team's handling of.

Take a listen to her appearance on The Drive from Feb. 16th -