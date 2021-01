The Dexter Tigers will visit the MCI Huskies in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

If you encounter any issues during playback, please refresh the page.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here's the rest of the winter broadcast schedule:

15-Jan 6:30 p.m. Dexter @ MCI (Boys) 📺

19-Jan 7 p.m. Orono @ Hermon (Girls)

22-Jan 7 p.m. Bangor @ Hermon (Girls)

23-Jan 6:30 p.m. Old Town @ Foxcroft (Girls)📺

26-Jan 7 p.m. Old Town @ Hermon (Boys)

29-Jan 7 p.m. Hampden @ Hermon (Boys)

29-Jan 6:30 p.m. Foxcroft @ MCI (Boys) 📺

2-Feb 4:30 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺

2-Feb 6:30 p.m. John Bapst @ Foxcroft 📺

3-Feb 7 p.m. MA @ Old Town (Girls)

5-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Old Town (Boys)

9-Feb 7 p.m. Ellsworth @ Hermon (Girls)

13-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ Hermon (Girls)

13-Feb 6 p.m. John Bapst @ Hermon (Boys)

16-Feb 7 p.m. Brewer @ Old Town (Boys)

19-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Hermon (Girls)

20-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

20-Feb 2 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

23-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Old Town (Girls)

23-Feb 6:15 p.m. Orono @ Foxcroft (Boys) 📺

26-Feb 7 p.m. Foxcroft @ Hermon (Boys)

📺 Streams live on Ticket TV