Do Pats need added layer of protection between Brissett & Maye?

Let us simply begin today by acknowledging that Jacoby Brissett is an absolute warrior. While his play might not light anything on fire, he's steady, composed, and doing what he was paid $8 million to do - get absolutely killed every single game day.

I don't how many times he's had to scrape himself off the turf this season after crunching hits that would leave the average human in the hospital for weeks with internal damage. Not to mention every time they show the guy grip the ball it looks like he's had a skin graft on the top of his right hand, one of Brissett's many battle scars through three games in his return to New England.

After the Patriots allowed nearly a 45% pressure rate through the first two weeks (which on its own is inexcusably awful), that was increased to a 63% pressure rate on 35 dropbacks by Pats QBs last night. At this rate, Brissett won't survive too much longer and neither will the backup, who happens to be the most important guy in the organization.

Jerod Mayo trotted Drake Maye out for the final four minutes last night to make his NFL debut. The Jets did not call off the dogs, and this is how it looked...

The hits are definitely beginning to add up on Brissett's body. Just take a look at him exiting the field following last night's 24-3 loss.

So, the question must be asked. If Brissett gets injured, should the Pats sign another veteran QB to have at the ready for the endless beatings? Or should they turn it over to Maye and hope he survives the rest his rookie season?