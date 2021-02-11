Do The Celtics Have A $34-Million Problem?

Brian Robb of MassLive.com and 98.5 The Sports Hub joined The Drive on Thursday to talk C's following Boston's 2-3 west coast swing.

At 12-11 on the season, the Celtics are certainly underwhelming most fans who expected them to be contending atop the Eastern Conference following a 3rd trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last four seasons a year ago.

Some of the Celtics' recent struggles can be directly tied to the poor play of PG Kemba Walker, who is shooting just 27% from the floor over his last five games. The C's are just 3-7 with their $34-million star in the lineup this season.

Robb discusses whether he thinks Kemba will shoot his way out of the current slump and how aggressive he expects the Celtics to be over the next six weeks before the NBA's trade deadline.