Does Boston Celtics’ Schedule Hint at Trade for Kevin Durant?

Good news, Celtics fans: after you see Grandma get run over by a reindeer, you can watch Grant Williams get run over by Giannis.

Parts of the Celtics’ 2022-23 schedule are already leaking out, starting with a Christmas Day matchup in Boston against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This gives fans a chance to sing “The 12 Days of Christmas” while the refs miss 12 charges by The Greek Freak.

Charania reports that four other games will take place on Christmas, featuring the likes of the Knicks and Lakers (where in they’ll rival your aunt’s fruitcake for “worst brick of the day”).

Notably absent from the holiday slate, however, are the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, it’s possible that this is to allow Kyrie Irving to visit children in the hospital to tell them Santa isn’t real. But could the NBA be hedging its bets in case Kevin Durant is traded?

The future Hall of Famer and noted tweeter asked out publicly (a day after Irving announced his return), and has been linked most recently to the Philadelphia 76ers and…your Boston Celtics, according to Ian Begley of SNY. And wouldn’t you know – Boston and Philly just happen to be playing each other at the Garden to kick off the season on October 18.

Will KD use a few of his assumed online identities to write into The Shark and request “Always on the Run”?

Other notable games on the Celtics’ schedule include rematches with the Defending Champion Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on December 10, and on January 19 in Boston.

The NBA is expected to release its full schedule this week (and if you believe Bill Burr, choose the winners soon thereafter).

