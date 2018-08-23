Doyle Field Fixup [PHOTOS]

When the Brewer Witches host the Bangor Rams Friday night for the annual exhibition game, players, coaches and fans will notice new goalposts - for the first time in over 30 years.

Brewer Parks & Recreation director Ken Hanscom says the capital expense project was approved over the past year. He says the old silver posts had been at Doyle for 'at least' 30 years. Doyle Field itself was dedicated in the memory of Irving Doyle, 70 years ago, back in 1948.

City crews had to dig down about seven feet deep to get the proper footing for the new goalposts. The new yellow post are 10-feet high, 24-feet across and the uprights are 20-feet high.