Dragons Top Witches 16-3 [PHOTOS]

The Brunswick Dragon's Softball Team beat the Brewer Witches 16-3 on Friday night, May 20th under the lights at Coffin Field. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Brunwick scored 4 runs in the 1st, 8 runs in the 3rd, 3 in the 4th and 1 run in the 5th inning.

Morgan Downs started in the circle for Brewer. She went 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 12 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 4. Laura Stewart came on in relief and went the last 2.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. She walked 2.

Ellie Sullivan started for Brunswick and she allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3, in 3 innings. Caitlin Seitz came on in relief allowing 1 hit and 1 run. She struck out 2 and walked 3 in 2 innings.

Josie Pece had a home run for Brewer. She was 2-2 driving in 2 runs. Jordan Doak, Jordin Williams, Hope Cluff and CJ Atherton had singles for the Witches.

Riley McAllister had a home run for Brunswick. Whe was 1-4, driving in 3 runs. Morgan Foster was 3-3 with a double and 3 runs driven in. Sophia Morin was 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Blake Austin was 2-2 with a double. Riley Smith drove in 2 runs and was 2-4. Caitlin Seitz and Jordyn Cummings each had a single.

Brewer is now 3-9. They will play at home on Monday May 23rd against Hampden Academy at 7 p.m.

Brunswick remains undefeated and is now 11-0. They will host York on Saturday, May 21st at 4 p.m.

