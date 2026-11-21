Patriots quarterback Drake Maye doesn’t need surgery but still could miss the rest of the regular season because of a fractured right fibula, two people with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Friday.

The defending AFC champion Patriots (5-5) also won’t have wide receiver A.J. Brown for several games because of a hamstring injury, a third person with knowledge of his injury told the AP.

All the people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t provided details.

Tests revealed Maye didn’t sustain ligament damage in the ankle, one of the people said. He was injured on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson in New England’s 35-10 loss to Detroit in Germany. Hutchinson tore his ACL after the play when he jumped up to celebrate.

Maye, who was runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award last season, has thrown for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65.6% completion rate and 97.0 passer rating. He has 230 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

Brown, who was acquired from Philadelphia for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, was expected to be New England’s No. 1 receiver. But he missed four games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 and two more games with a knee injury. Brown has 11 catches for 128 yards in four games.