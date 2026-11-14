The Maine Men's Basketball Team was nipped by the Drexel Dragons 66-64 at The Pit on Saturday afternoon, November 14th.

Drexel led 33-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine was within 1 point 62-61 with 24 seconds left to play, on a Hudson Franz layup but couldn't draw closer.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures. Hudson Franz led the Black Bears with 16 points coming off the bench.. He was 4-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Darius lopes had 15 points and Ace Flagg finished with 12 points.

Maine shot 45.8 percent from the field. They were 11-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 9-10 from the free throw line.

Drexel had 5 players in double-figures. Panagiotis Pagonis had 14 points. Amaree Abram had 13 points. Latief Loranzano-White had 11 points and David Simonovic and Clem Edomwonyin each had 10 points.

Drexel shot 51.0 percent from the field. They were 6-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-12 from the free throw line.

Drexel had a slight lead in rebounds, outrebounding Maine 27-25. The Black Bears turned the ball over 18 times, while forcing 15 Drexel turnovers.

Drexel is now 2-2. Maine is 1-4.

The Black Bears will travel to Hamden, Connecticut to play Quinnipiac on Thursday, November 19th with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game and pregame starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.