Drive Bracket – Best Christmas Song (Rd. of 32 – Day 2)

It's Day 2 of the Round of 32 in our 'Best Christmas Song' bracket. Moving on from Day 1 is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," Crosby's "I'll Be Home For Christmas," Silent Night, Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song," Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Crosby's "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," "Last Christmas" by Wham! and "Deck the Halls" from Mannheim Steamroller.

Now, it's time to decide which songs fill out the other half of the Sweet 16!

Categories: Shows, The Drive, Top Stories
