We're taking a break from sports for the next two weeks when it comes to our Drive polls to dive headfirst into the spooky season. We start with trying to determine the best Halloween candy on the market.

And don't shoot the messenger, these 16 candies aren't my personal favorites, rather they are the 16 best-selling candies during the Halloween season (Oct. 1st-31st) in North America.

Let the voting begin!