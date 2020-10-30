Drive Bracket Challenge: Best Halloween Movie – Final

The championship match-up is set. A look at how we got here -

Stephen King Creations:

Sweet 16: Pet Sematary def. It, 60%-40%, Carrie def. Children of the Corn, 60%-40%.

Elite 8: Pet Sematary def. Carrie, 59%-41%.

Horror:

Sweet 16: The Shining def. Scream, 55%-45%, Sleepy Hollow def. Halloween, 55%-45%.

Elite 8: The Shining def. Sleepy Hollow, 57%-43%.

Family:

Sweet 16: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown def. Casper, 91%-9%, E.T. def. The Haunted Mansion, 73%-27%.

Elite 8: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown def. E.T., 88%-12%.

Cult Classics:

Sweet 16: The Addams Family def. Rocky Horror Picture Show, 82%-18%, Beetlejuice def. Hocus Pocus, 73%-27%.

Elite 8: Beetlejuice def. The Addams Family, 67%-33%.

Final Four: The Shining def. Pet Sematary, 71%-29%, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown def. Beetlejuice, 53%-47%.

So, which movie will be crowned the "Best Halloween Movie"?