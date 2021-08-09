Drive Poll – Are The Sox Playing Themselves Out of October?

A little more than two weeks ago the Boston Red Sox had built themselves a nice cushion atop the AL East. They were a few games up on the Tampa Bay Rays and nearly 10 games in front of the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, after losing 10 of their last 13 games, Boston trails Tampa Bay by four games for 1st place and is just a game in front of the Yanks and Jays in the loss column (+2.5 and +3 overall, respectively).

The slide is so severe that the Red Sox are actually .001% behind the Oakland A's for the top wild card spot, meaning that if the season ended today, the Sox would be flying across the country for a winner-take-all contest.

As was noted on the team's radio broadcast yesterday, heard right here on Maine's Sports Leader, prior to this recent skid the Red Sox were 62-39 and had a 96% chance to make the postseason. As of yesterday, Boston's postseason odds had dropped by 34% down to a 62% chance, and that was before possibly the worst loss of the year yesterday as the team blew a 7-2 lead.

So, 48 games remain on the schedule. The Red Sox are currently in a postseason spot. Will they stay there?