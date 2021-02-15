Drive Poll – Are You Suffering From Football Withdrawal?

Football withdrawal is a medical condition that effects 1-in-3 adults in America (made up stat).

Let's be honest, that first Sunday after the Super Bowl is kind of rough, no? The realization sets in that NFL football is gone until September. Six and a half whole months from now. What are we to do?

Sure, the NBA and the NHL are still here. March Madness and MLB opening day is right around the corner. Even The Masters and a sign of warmer temps is about eight weeks away. But is all that enough to take your mind off what is no longer with us?