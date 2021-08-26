Drive Poll – Cam or Mac; Who Do You WANT To Start Week 1 At QB?

A day after Mac Jones made the strongest case of either QB so far in camp, completing 35-of-40 passes in joint practice with the Giants, Cam Newton returned to the Patriots, ending his five day absence due to a "misunderstanding" with the league's COVID-19 testing protocols.

Head coach Bill Belichick reiterated at his press conference this morning that it was just that, a misunderstanding, that kept Newton away from the team, and that the QB did not violate team rules.

But Newton may have his work cut out for him heading into this weekend's preseason finale if he's to retain the starting QB job, with reports out of camp today saying Jones got at least twice as many first team reps as Newton.

With just over two weeks until the regular season kicks off in Foxborough vs. the Miami Dolphins, who do you want to see under center in week one. Again, a very important distinction to make. Not who do you think will be under center, who do you want to see starting the game?