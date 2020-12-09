Drive Poll – Is Tatum Top-10 In The NBA?

ESPN is in the midst of releasing its top-100 NBA players ahead of the 2020-21 season and yesterday released players 50-11.

Four Celtics made the list: (48) Kemba Walker, (37) Marcus Smart, (32) Jaylen Brown and (11) Jayson Tatum.

Brown and Tatum both made notable jumps following their performances a season ago. Brown made the jump from 51st last season, while Tatum moved up from 35th on the list.

Coming off a postseason in which he averaged 25.7ppg/10.0rpg/5.0apg, should Tatum be considered a top-10 talent in the league, or is there still more work for the 22-year-old to do?