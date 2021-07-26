Drive Poll – Should Celtics Trade For Bradley Beal?

Word out of Washington suggests that Wizards star Bradley Beal is set to request a trade from the organization ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The lifelong relationship between Beal and Jayson Tatum is well documented, dating back to their childhood days in St. Louis. Tatum even mentioned how upset he was to miss out on the opportunity to play with Beal at The Olympics after the shooting guard entered safety protocols and couldn't make the the trip to Tokyo.

The first name Washington would likely bring up should the sides hold discussions would be Jaylen Brown. So, would you give up Brown to bring Beal to Boston? Or would you be more inclined to deal a package that might include a sign-and-trade for Evan Fournier, Marcus Smart, one of the young players and a couple future first round picks? Basically, everything but Brown.

The one thing to keep in mind is, if the Celtics could pull off the latter deal, which is likely a long-shot, financially it would be the one big move the team would be able to make in the next two years. Which begs asking another question...are the C's a Bradley Beal away from contending for a title?

Let us know what you think...