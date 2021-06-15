Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: Have Sports Made You Cry?

Poll #1: Being a sports fan is about as irrationally emotional as I get, and I imagine the same can be said for a few of you reading this.

Have you ever been so overcome with joy by your favorite team winning that it brought tears to your eyes? Or maybe you were so incensed by a loss that you just couldn't keep it together.

Poll #2: If you could possess one athletic ability, that won't make you a pro and really isn't going to make all that much of a difference in your life, which ability would you pick?