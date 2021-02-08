Drive Poll – Was Super Bowl 55 Brady’s Greatest Accomplishment?

To win his seventh Super Bowl title, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through three road playoff games only to return to Tampa Bay as the underdog in their house.

Brady and Co. defeated Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, three of the greatest to ever play the QB position. The 31-9 win last night was the first time in Mahomes' professional career that he lost a game by double-digits.

Brady won his fifth career Super Bowl MVP award, completing 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He boosted a 7-9 team to 15 wins. He took the team with the worst winning percentage in NFL history to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and he guided a scuffling 7-5 team in November to eight-consecutive wins to close out the year. All at the age of 43.

Does all that add up to his greatest accomplishment of a career unlike any other?

Brady deflected the question of "where this one ranks" on the stage last night while accepting his 5th Super Bowl MVP award. He may have refused to answer the question, but that's what we're here for.