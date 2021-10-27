Drive Poll – What Should Maine’s Official Halloween Candy Be?

According to CandyStore.com, which showcases each state's top-3 most popular Halloween candies, Sour Patch Kids take the crown as Maine's favorite sugary sweet during the spooky season.

A majority of the country prefers the chocolatey choices, however, as 27-of-50 states listed a chocolate-based candy as its preference.

As a well-established fruity man myself, I was more than pleased to see the state's top-2 choices were both of the fruity variety, with Starburst checking in at #2.

While I'm sure many of you are not like-minded when it comes to the fruitier options, I think we can all stand together in saying Maine's third-ranking candy, Candy Corn, is absolutely repulsive. Just take a look at David Pastrnak's reaction to his first time trying the waxy treat -