Drive Poll: What’s The Best Day-Trip In Maine?

Help me out, people. For the first time ever, I am turning to the Drive Poll for life advice. This may be a dangerous decision, so please don't lead me astray.

After having my original plans for this weekend fall through, I'm open to any and all suggestions as to where I should head in our great state.

With so many wonderful options in our backyard, it's tough to pick just one. But let us know what your favorite is so I can spark some ideas of what to do come the weekend!