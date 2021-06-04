Let's be honest, what NESN will call "the greatest rivalry in sports" tonight as the Red Sox face the Yankees for the first time this season is anything but that at this point.

The "rivalry" is really nothing more than legacy at this point. There's no bad blood between the teams, and outside of the names of the two squads taking the field tonight, it's really no different than any other series on the calendar.

When did the rivalry lose its spark for you? Or maybe you're still as passionate as ever and think I'm crazy.