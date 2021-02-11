Drive Poll – Which League Would You Want To Be GM In?
Every hardcore sports fan has envisioned themselves calling the shots for their favorite team at some point. Whether it's firing up your PS4/XBOX and taking the control of the virtual reins in Madden, 2K, MLB The Show, or scribbling down a team's depth chart on a piece of paper and managing the grand chess game in your head.
But we all have favorites. Do you fancy yourself more of a Bill Belichick than a Chaim Bloom? Or maybe you're more of a Danny Ainge. If you could step into the role of General Manager in any sports league, which would you pick?