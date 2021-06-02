Drive Poll – Which Sox Pitcher Do You Trust Most In Must Win Game?

Nick Pivetta takes the mound tonight looking to snap a 2-game losing skid for the Sox in Houston and up his personal record to 7-0 for the season.

Pivetta has not suffered a loss since joining the Red Sox in August 2020, and is 8-0 with a 3.53 era in 12 starts. As a team, Boston is 11-1 in games started by Pivetta since his arrival last season, with the 28-year-old proving to be a revelation in the team's rotation.

As for the rest of the bunch, E-Rod is coming off a month of May where he went 1-4 with a 7.28 era and Nathan Eovaldi is a solid 6-2 with a 4.01 era. Garrett Richards took a tough luck loss last night despite pitching well and is now 4-4 with a 3.75 era. Then there's Martin Perez who has quietly developed into a very consistent arm in the back-end of the rotation, boasting a 3-2 record and a 3.55 era - the lowest among Sox starters.

Let's flash forward to early October. The Sox find themselves in the AL Wild Card game and Chris Sale, for whatever reason, can't make the start. Maybe he's not fully healthy, maybe he just pitched game #162 to get the Sox into the wild card. Who among the current crop are you most confident in starting a winner-take-all?