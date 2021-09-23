Drive Poll – Who Do You Want Sox To Play In AL Wild Card Game?

Let's get a little presumptuous for a second. The Red Sox, and their bright yellow unis (still going to take some getting used to), have won 7-straight games to once again tighten their grip on a postseason spot in the American League race to October.

Boston will have at least a two-game lead over the Yankees and the Blue Jays when the Sox and Yankees begin a crucial three game series at Fenway Park tomorrow night.

Sure, those couple of games can evaporate in an instance and we could very well be singing a different tune by Monday. But for now, let's assume the Sox take care of business over these final nine games and book a place in the AL Wild Card Game.

Which opponent do you want to see (hopefully coming to Boston) on October 5?