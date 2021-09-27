The prodigal son returns to Foxboro this Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Bucs to town following their first loss of the season.

The Patriots are also coming off a loss, something that has become a bit more frequent in New England since Tom Brady took his talents to the Sunshine State a little over 18 months ago.

With what shapes up to be the grandest homecoming, possibly in the history of sports set for this Sunday night, let's take a look at what has transpired on the field since Brady made his decision.

Brady: 17-6 in regular season and postseason combined, 6,781 passing yards and 65 total touchdowns in 23 games and one Super Bowl championship.

Belichick and the Pats: 8-11, 3,861 passing yards and 26 total touchdowns (14 passing) in 19 games from the QB position.

I'm not trying to sway the vote one way or another. Those are simply the facts that have played out on the field.

Bill Belichick said in his weekly appearance on WEEI today that he wanted Brady to return to the Pats in 2020 but that Tampa Bay was the better option, so Brady chose the Bucs.

This, of course, directly refutes the reports last week from Tom Brady Sr. and Alex Guerrero that Belichick basically forced Brady out of New England and wouldn't give the QB the respect he deserved.

Whatever the truth to the matter is, if you could re-write history and only one of the parties had remained in New England, who do you wish stayed?