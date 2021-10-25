The 2021 Boston Red Sox season is officially in the books and what a roller coaster ride it was.

From being projected to finish fourth in the AL East to skyrocketing to the top of the American League by the end of July.

From plummeting back to earth to getting ravaged by COVID throughout August and then backing their way into the top Wild Card spot on the final day of the season.

And from what seemed like an impenetrable air of invincibility following the Wild Card triumph over the Yankees and ALDS victory over the Rays, to being six defensive outs away from a 3-1 ALCS lead, to it all evaporating into thin air as the team once again went M.I.A. over the final crucial two games.

Now that the dust is somewhat settled almost 72 hours after the season came to a close Friday night in Houston, we can gain some clarity and perspective on the year that was.

It was uber successful, no doubt, and Sox fans should be encouraged and excited for the future.

Many questions lie ahead for the organization as it embarks on an off-season where Red Sox Nation will now expect Chaim Bloom and Co. to improve a team that was on the doorstep of the World Series.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's hand out some well-earned congratulations to the 2021 Boston Red Sox for an unforgettable 98-win campaign.

From all the way back on Opening Day in April through Friday night's final out, who was the best Boston Red Sox to take the field every step of the way this season?