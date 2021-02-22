Drive Poll – Would You Attend A Game At Fenway This Summer?

Fans have not been in the stands of any Boston sports contests since Bruins and Celtics games pre-shutdown in early March 2020.

There is hope that the Boston Red Sox will be able to play in front of a limited capacity to begin the season, though nothing has been finalized as of yet. Current talks suggest the organization is targeting a crowd of 7000 (roughly 20%) to begin the season.

Would you feel comfortable enough to be in the seats this summer?

Bonus poll, would you be more apt to attend a Sea Dogs game, should fans be allowed in Portland this summer?