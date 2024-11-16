Duke Beats Wofford 86-35 as Flagg Scores 8 points

The Duke Blue Devils beat Wofford 86-35 as Cooper Flagg scored 8 points on Saturday afternoon, November 16th.

Flagg played 34 minutes shooting 3-8 from the field, including 1-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 1-1 from the free throw line. He had a team-high 9 rebounds, as well as a team-high 6 assists. He also had a team-high 2 blocks.

Duke improves to 3-1 on the season, after falling to Kentucky, 77-72 on Tuesday, November 12th.

Duke is back in action on Friday, November 22 when they play at Arizona at 10:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app