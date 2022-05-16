Eagles Top Crusaders 5-1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 5-1 at Husson University on Monday, May 16th. The Eagles scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Craig Burnett pitched a complete game 1-hitter to pick up the win for the Eagles. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Caleb Robbins went 6 innings for John Bapst, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Allen Wheaton pitched the 7th, striking out 1.

Miles Palmer had 2 singles and drove in a run for Ellsworth. Peter Keblinsky had a single and drove in 3 runs. Michael Palmer had a double. Brady Kenny had a single.

Allen Wheaton had John Bapst's lone hit.

Ellsworth is 9-1. They play host to Washington Academy Wednesday, May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 7-4. They play host to Hermon on Wednesday, May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

