Eagles Use 5 Runs 4th to Beat Crusaders 8-1

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 8-1 in Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon, May 9th. Ellsworth used a 5-run 4th inning to propel themselves to the win

Anna Stevens 5-hit the Crusaders. She pitched a complete game for Ellsworth, striking out 13 and walking 3.

Aaliyah Manning had 3 hits for the Eagles, including a double. Hannah Wagstaff had 2 hits, including a double, driving in 3 runs. Sophie Lynch batting lead-off was 2-4, scoring twice. Alex Bivins had 2 hits. Morgan Duhaime, Reece Hellum, Lizzy Boles and Annabelle Hackett each singled for Ellsworth.

Emma Lowell pitched for the Crusaders. She allowed 13 hits and 8 runs, striking out and walking 2.

Arianna Cross and Julia Hagstrom each had a double. Hagstrom had a single as did Sarah Michaud and Alana Mitchell.

Ellsworth is now 4-2. The Eagles will host the Brewer Witches on Wednesday, May 10th at 4:30 and host Hermon on Saturday, May 13th at 12 noon.

John Bapst is now 6-2. The Crusaders host Hermon on Thursday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m. and MDI on Friday, May 12th at 5 p.m.

