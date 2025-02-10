Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Small School Championships [RESULTS]

The Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Small School Championships were held on Saturday, February 8th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine.

Here are the Team Totals

Girls

Bucksport - 100 Orono - 86 Central - 51 GSA - 45 Piscataquis- 32 Houlton/GHCA - 30 Foxcroft Academy - 20 Bangor Christian - 15 Sumner - 12 Penquis Valley - 4

Boys

Orono - 130 GSA - 121 Central - 54 Foxcroft Academy - 35 Sumner - 34 Bucksport - 24 Bangor Christian - 11 Penquis Valley 10 Piscataquis - 2

