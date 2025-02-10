Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Small School Championships [RESULTS]

The Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Small School Championships were held on Saturday, February 8th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine.

Here are the Team Totals

Girls

  1. Bucksport - 100
  2. Orono - 86
  3. Central - 51
  4. GSA - 45
  5. Piscataquis- 32
  6. Houlton/GHCA - 30
  7. Foxcroft Academy - 20
  8. Bangor Christian - 15
  9. Sumner - 12
  10. Penquis Valley - 4

Boys

  1. Orono - 130
  2. GSA - 121
  3. Central - 54
  4. Foxcroft Academy - 35
  5. Sumner - 34
  6. Bucksport - 24
  7. Bangor Christian - 11
  8. Penquis Valley 10
  9. Piscataquis - 2

To see the individual event results for the GIRLS Click HERE and for the BOYS Click HERE

