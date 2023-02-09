EHS Boys Go Undefeated Beat MDI 75-49 [STATS]

For the 2nd consecutive season the Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team went undefeated with a perfect 18-0 season. They beat MDI 75-49 on Wednesday, February 8th on Senior Recognition Night at Katsiaficas Gymnasium.

Ellsworth led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 64-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 27 points, while seniors Peter Keblinsky and Eamon MacDonald had 11 and 10 points respectively. Hollis Grindal scored his 1st varsity points, finishing with 2 points. The Eagles drained 10 3-pointers on the night. Mercier and MacDonald each had 3 3-pointers, Miles Palmer had 2 3's and Kaleb Connors and Keblinsky each had 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 15-21 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Brandon Marsh with 12 points, while Spencer Laurendeau had 9 points. Laurendeau and Cal Hodgdon each had a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 9-12 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth will enter the 2023 Tourney as the number 1 seed in Class B North. They will play the winner of the 8-9 prelim at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 18th at 1:30 p.m.

MDI is now 5-12 on the season, with 1 game remaining. They play at Washington Academy on Friday, February 10th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 14 9 13 13 49 EHS Boys 19 19 26 11 75

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 9 3 1 - - Kadin Reed 4 1 - 2 2 Joey Wellman-Clouse 2 1 - - - Cal Hodgdon 3 - 1 - - Jay Haney 1 - - 1 2 Brandon Marsh 12 5 - 2 2 Ethan Sosa 2 1 - - - Evan Ankrom 4 1 - 2 2 Alex Gray 4 2 - - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 8 3 - 2 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 17 2 9 12

Ellsworth