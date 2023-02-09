EHS Boys Go Undefeated Beat MDI 75-49 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

For the 2nd consecutive season the Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team went undefeated with a perfect 18-0 season. They beat MDI 75-49 on Wednesday, February 8th on Senior Recognition Night at Katsiaficas Gymnasium.

Ellsworth led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 64-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 27 points, while seniors Peter Keblinsky and Eamon MacDonald had 11 and 10 points respectively. Hollis Grindal scored his 1st varsity points, finishing with 2 points. The Eagles drained 10 3-pointers on the night. Mercier and MacDonald each had 3 3-pointers, Miles Palmer had 2 3's and Kaleb Connors and Keblinsky each had 1 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 15-21 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Brandon Marsh with 12 points, while Spencer Laurendeau had 9 points. Laurendeau and Cal Hodgdon each had a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 9-12 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth will enter the 2023 Tourney as the number 1 seed in Class B North. They will play the winner of the 8-9 prelim at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 18th at 1:30 p.m.

MDI is now 5-12 on the season, with 1 game remaining. They play at Washington Academy on Friday, February 10th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys149131349
EHS Boys1919261175

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau931--
Kadin Reed41-22
Joey Wellman-Clouse21---
Cal Hodgdon3-1--
Jay Haney1--12
Brandon Marsh125-22
Ethan Sosa21---
Evan Ankrom41-22
Alex Gray42---
Jarron Beikert0----
Jameson Weir83-24
TEAM0----
TOTALS49172912

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier277345
Miles Palmer6-2--
Michael Harris91-77
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Connors3-1--
Josiah James-Chin0----
Wyatt Bragdon0----
Eamon MacDonald10-312
Peter Keblinsky1141-1
Kyle Kenney51-33
Ethan LeClerc0---2
Dawson Curtis0----
Brayden King21--1
Hollis Grindal21---
Isiah Corson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS7515101521
