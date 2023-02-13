EHS/GSA Football Player Jack Sullivan Signs to Play Football at St. Lawrence University

Jack Sullivan, a Senior at George Stevens Academy and a member of the Ellsworth High School Football Team has committed to play at St. Lawrence University, a Division 3 school in Canton, New York.

Jack Sullivan #79 Senior Photo Chris Popper

Jack played high school football for the 1st time in the 2023 season through an agreement with Ellsworth High School.

He led the Eagles in solo tackles and was named to the Campbell Conference's 1st Team as a Defensive Tackle.

He has been nominated by Ellsworth to play in the 2023 Lobster Bowl.

Ellsworth High School Head Football Coach Dave Svec said "Jack's athletic ability jumps out to you on film, but what you don't see on film is far more impressive. Jack quietly led us with honor, humility and character".

Saints Head Coach Dan Puckhaber said "We are excited to add Jack to the SLU football family. He is a fit for us as a high caliber student with a real hunger to continue his development as a football player."

Jack is the son of Tade and Sue Sullivan of Blue Hill. He will graduate from GSA in June and tentatively plans to major in Biology at St. Lawrence University.