Elbow Surgery Next For UMaine’s Courtney

UMaine senior pitcher Justin Courtney will not pitch again this season and will undergo surgery for a torn UCL in the elbow. It is commonly called 'Tommy John surgery'.

Recovery from UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) surgery is a 10 to 12 months process.

The former Bangor HS standout will get a medical redshirt year and plans to continue with his graduate courses at UMaine and hopes to pitch for the Bears next spring.

Elbow issues surfaced earlier in the spring. Courtney pitched in four games (21 Innings), striking out 26 and walking eight. His ERA is 2.57

He was a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American in 2015. Last year, in his junior season, Courtney led the Bears with 15 starts and an ERA at 3.92.

NOTE: Courtney is hoping to have elbow surgery in the next two weeks. Hear more comments from him tomorrow on the 'Morning Pitch Show' at 6am on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.