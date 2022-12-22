Elllsworth Boys Beat Presque Isle 59-35 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Presque Isle 59-35 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Thursday night, December 22nd.

Ellsworth led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored the Wildcats 18-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 43-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier who finished with a game-high 27 points including 3 3-pointers. Josiah James-Chin and Peter Keblinsky each had 8 points. The Eagles were 4-6 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings who had 17 points. Dawson Beaulieu had 8 points. The Wildcats were 8-12 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, with Wyatt Young draining 2 3's and Cummings hitting 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 4-0. They will play at unbeaten Old Town on Tuesday, December 27th at 1:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on 92.9 The Ticket

Presque Isle is 1-3. They will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, December 27th at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Amy Pooler for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 9 8 9 9 35 EHS Boys 13 18 12 16 59

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brent Greenlaw 0 - - - - Wyatt Young 6 - 2 - - Jasiah Wilson 0 - - - - Dawson Beaulieu 8 2 - 4 4 Brayden Castonguay 0 - - - - Benjamin Turner 0 - - - - Jack Boone 0 - - - - Malachi Cummings 17 5 1 4 8 Eli Mosher 0 - - - - Jack Buck 0 - - - - Michael Langley 0 - - - - Jack Hallett 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 9 3 8 12

Ellsworth