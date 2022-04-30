Ellsworth Baseball Beats Old Town 2-0 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

For 6.2 innings Ellsworth's Craig Burnett and Old Town's Gabe Gifford were locked in a pitcher's duel. But Gifford had to leave the game after reaching 110 pitches. Ellsworth took advantage in the 8th inning scoring 2 runs to win 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, April 30th at Old Town.

Burnett pitched a complete game, allowing just 2 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 2,

Gifford struck out 8 and walked 4. He allowed just 1 hit. Alex McCannell went 1.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, and 2 runs.

Hunter Curtis drove in Ellsworth's 1st run on a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Billy Garland. Peter Keblinsky drove in the insurance run, with a single, scoring David Baugh.

Old Town's 2 hits came off the bats of Alex McCannell and Brendan Mahaney.

Ellsworth received hits from Keblinsky, David Baugh, Billy Garland, Craig Burnett and Michael Palmer.

Ellsworth is now 4-0 and will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday May 3rd at 4:30 p.m. Bucksport has yet to allow a run all season and has pitched 2 no-hitters.

Old Town is 0-3 and will play host to Hermon on Tuesday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game