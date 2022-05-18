Ellsworth Baseball Beats Washington Academy 13-3 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Washington Academy Raiders 13-3 in Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 18th, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th for the run-ruled victory.

Ellsworth scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 5 runs in the bottom of the 4th innings.

David Baugh went the distance for the Eagles, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 6.

Gavin Bixler started for the Raiders and lasted 3.2 innings.. He allowed 8 runs on 6 hits. He walked 2. Carson Prout came on in relief and allowed 5 runs on 4 hits, walking 1.

David Baugh helped himself at the plate going 3-3, with a triple and driving in 2 runs, batting out of the clean-up spot. Peter Keblinsky was 2-4, driving in 2 runs and had a double. Miles Palmer had a triple, and drove in 3 runs. Craig Burnett had a double and drove in 3 runs. Hunter Curtis, Brett Bragon, and David Howie all singled. The Eagles banged out 10 hits.

Brian Dennison and Gavin Bixler each doubled for Washington Academy. Caden Schwinn, Cody Jones and Randy Kirshman singled for the Raiders.

Ellsworth is now 10-1. The Eagles host MDI on Friday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is now 5-6. The Raiders host the Orono Red Riots on Friday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game