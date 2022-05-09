Ellsworth Baseball Remains Unbeaten Beats Old Town 9-2

The Ellsworth Eagles Baseball Team remained unbeaten, beating the Old Town Coyotes 9-2 in Ellsworth on Monday afternoon, May 9th.

Hunter Curtis picked up his 2nd win of the season going 6.1 innings and allowing just 4 hits. He struck out 9 and walked 2. Michael Palmer got the last 2 outs in the 7th inning.

Brett Bragdon batting lead-off was 3-4, driving in 2 runs. David Baugh had a double and drove in a run. Peter Keblinsky had a triple. David Howie and Miles Palmer had a single. Brady Kenny swiped 2 bases.

Jordan Craft went 3.2 innings for the Coyotes. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 9. Aidan Rand pitched the last 2.1 innings. He struck out 3, walked 1 and allowed 3 hits and 3 runs.

Gabe Gifford had a double for the Coyotes. Peyton Vose had a single while Brendan Mahaney had 2 hits.

Ellsworth is now 7-0. They will play Brewer at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday night, under the lights on May 11th at 7 p.m.

Old Town is 1-5. They will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.