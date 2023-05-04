Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 13-5 on Thursday

The Ellsworth Eagles plated 5 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 4th and beat the John Bapst Crusaders 13-5, in Ellsworth on Thursday, May 4th. The win was Coach Curtis' 100th win as the Ellsworth High School Head Coach!

Miles Palmer, leading off had a day, going 3-5 with a double and triple and drove in 4 runs. Peter Keblinsky had a triple and drove in 2 runs. Wyatt Bragdon had 2 single and drove in 2 runs. Dawson Curtis had a single and drove in 2 runs. Jackson Barry had a single

Ellsworth stole 4 bases, with Dawson Curtis swiping 2 bags.

Peter Keblinsky was on the mound for the Eagles and went 6.2 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 5 runs, all of which were unearned. He walked 2 and struck out 12. Braydon King retired the final batter.

Lucas Gagnon, batting leadoff for the Crusaders was 3-4 and scored twice. Aiden Dunn had 2 singles and drove in a run. Dylan Sawyer had a double. Caleb Roibbins had a single.

Jack Mason was on the mound at the start for the Crusaders. He went 4.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 10 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 6. Sam Bay pitched the 5th, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. Aiden Dunn pitched the 6th, and was charged with 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Ellsworth is now 3-2. They host Old Town on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is also 3-2. They travel up North to play the Caribou Vikings in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6th

