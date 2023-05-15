Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 20-1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 20-1 at the Union Street Softball Complex on Monday, May 15th in a 5-inning run-ruled game. John Bapst led 1-0 at the end of the 1st inning, but from there it was all Ellsworth.

Aaliyah Manning was 4-5, with a double. with 3 RBIs. Sophie Lynch batting leadoff was 3-5 with 2 triples, driving in 3 runs. Morgan Duhaime was 3-4 with a double, driving in 3 runs. Jayden Sullivan had 2 hits including a double. Hannah Wagstaff and Reece Hellum each had 2 singles. Natalie Jagels had a double. Paige Johnson and Lizzy Boles each singled.

Hannah Wagstaff pitched the 5-inning complete game for the Eagles. She allowed 4 hits and 1 run. She struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter.

Emma Lowell was in the circle for the Crusaders. She struck out 3 and walked 9. She allowed the 19 hits and 20 runs.

Oliva Hagstrom had 2 hits to lead the Crusaders. Julia Hagstrom, Grace Martin each had singles.

Ellsworth is now 6-3. They play at Washington Academy on Tuesday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 6-5. They play host to Foxcroft Academy on Friday, May 19th at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominated a player for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the photos from the game.