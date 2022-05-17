Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 4-3 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 4-3 on Monday afternoon, May 16th at the Union Street Softball Complex in Bangor.

Tyler Hellum and Hannah Wagstaff combined to hold the Crusaders to 2 hits.

Leading the way offensively for Ellsworth were Alicia Havey with a triple, Jayden Sullivan had a double. Reece Hellum, Aaliyah Manning, and Tyler Hellum each had 2 singles. Sophie Lynch had a single.

Arianna Cross and Lila Weirich had singles for the Crusaders.

Ellsworth is now 8-2. They will host Washington Academy on Wednesday May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 5-6. The Crusaders will host Hermon on Wednesday, May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out some photos from the game

(Edit- Originally we credited Alex Bivins with 2 singles when it should have been Reece Hellum. We regret the error)