Ellsworth Boys 1st Bucksport Girls 1st in Track and Field Meet in Bucksport Thursday

The Ellsworth Boys Track and Field Team came in 1st with the Bucksport Girls Track and Field Team coming in 1st in the Track and Field Meet held at Bucksport High School on Thursday, May 12th. 6 Teams competed - Blue Hill Harbor School, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington, Ellsworth, Penquis and Sumner Memorial High Schools.

Here are the Team results

Girls

Bucksport - 202 Ellsworth - 122 Sumner - 18 Deer Isle-Stonighton Penquis - 3

Boys

Ellsworth - 257 Bucksport - 195 Sumner - 85 Blue Hill Harbor - 4 Penquis - 3

To see all the individual results click HERE