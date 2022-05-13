Ellsworth Boys 1st Bucksport Girls 1st in Track and Field Meet in Bucksport Thursday

Ellsworth Boys 1st Bucksport Girls 1st in Track and Field Meet in Bucksport Thursday

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Track and Field Team came in 1st with the Bucksport Girls Track and Field Team coming in 1st in the Track and Field Meet held at Bucksport High School on Thursday, May 12th. 6 Teams competed - Blue Hill Harbor School, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington, Ellsworth, Penquis and Sumner Memorial High Schools.

Here are the Team results

Girls

  1. Bucksport - 202
  2. Ellsworth - 122
  3. Sumner - 18
  4. Deer Isle-Stonighton
  5. Penquis - 3

Boys

  1. Ellsworth - 257
  2. Bucksport - 195
  3. Sumner - 85
  4. Blue Hill Harbor - 4
  5. Penquis - 3

To see all the individual results click HERE

Get our free mobile app

 

Categories: High School Sports, High School Track & Field
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top