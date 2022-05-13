Ellsworth Boys 1st Bucksport Girls 1st in Track and Field Meet in Bucksport Thursday
The Ellsworth Boys Track and Field Team came in 1st with the Bucksport Girls Track and Field Team coming in 1st in the Track and Field Meet held at Bucksport High School on Thursday, May 12th. 6 Teams competed - Blue Hill Harbor School, Bucksport, Deer Isle-Stonington, Ellsworth, Penquis and Sumner Memorial High Schools.
Here are the Team results
Girls
- Bucksport - 202
- Ellsworth - 122
- Sumner - 18
- Deer Isle-Stonighton
- Penquis - 3
Boys
- Ellsworth - 257
- Bucksport - 195
- Sumner - 85
- Blue Hill Harbor - 4
- Penquis - 3
To see all the individual results click HERE
Get our free mobile app