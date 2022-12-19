Ellsworth Boys Defeat Houlton 59-44 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team defeated Houlton 59-44 on Monday night, December 19th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium, but the game was much closer than the final score would indicate.

Ellsworth led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-29 at the end of the 1st Half. But in the 3rd Quarter, Houlton outscored Ellsworth 11-2 to climb within 1 point, 41-40. Houlton actually took the lead in the 4th Quarter, by 1 point, but Ellsworth outscored Houlton 18-4 in the final Quarter to secure the victory.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 22 points. Peter Keblinsky had 12 points and Michael Harris finished with 11 points. The Eagles had 5 3-pointers, 1 each by Mercier, Miles Palmer, Harris, Keblinsky and Dawson Curtis. Ellsworth was 4-6 from the free throw line. Congratulations to Isiah Corson who scored his 1st Varsity points!

Houlton was led by Isaiah Ervin who had 19 points. Cody Johnston had 9 points. The Shiretowners were 2-3 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 3-0. They play host to Presque Isle on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Houltons is now 0-3. They return to the hardcourt on Tuesday, December 20th when they play at John Bapst at 5:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet?How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

On Tuesday December 20th we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, Tuesday December 20th - Thursday December 22nd. Voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Houlton Boys 12 17 11 4 44 EHS Boys 18 21 2 18 59

Box Score

Houlton

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Isaiah Ervin 19 9 - 1 2 Mark Thibodeau 0 - - - - Brandon Barton 0 - - - - Adrian Norton 2 1 - - - Cody Johnston 9 4 - 1 1 Owen Beaulieu 0 - - - - Jaden Wu 0 - - - - Philip Espenschied 0 - - - - Zachary Carpenter 0 - - - - Daniel Henderson 4 2 - - - Landon Laferriere 0 - - - - Thadon Gentle 8 4 - - - Bronson Hanning 2 1 - - - Elijah Carter 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 21 - 2 3

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 22 9 1 1 3 Miles Palmer 3 - 1 - - Michael Harris 11 3 1 2 2 Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Connors 0 - - - - Josiah James-Chin 0 - - - - Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 0 - - - - Peter Keblinsky 12 4 1 1 1 Kyle Kenney 4 2 - - - Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 5 1 1 - - Isiah Corson 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 20 5 4 6

Photos from the game