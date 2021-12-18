Ellsworth Boys Double Up Houlton 70-35 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys traveled up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Friday, December 17th, coming home with a 70-35 victory.

Ellsworth led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Houlton 27-10 in the 2nd Quarter. They led 56-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Gage Hardy had a game high 17 point. Hunter Curtis finished with 13 points while Chance Mercier had 12 points. The Eagles were 6-9 from the free throw line. Ellsworth poured in 6 3-pointers. Brett Bragdon had 2 3's while Hunter Curtis, Gage Hardy, Michael Palmer and Kaleb Connors each had a 3-pointer.

Houlton was led by Garrett Harvey with 8 points while Collin Moody had 6 points. The Shiretowners were 10-23 from the free throw line. They had 1 3-pointer, by Collin Moody.

Ellsworth is now 3-0. They will play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast online by our sister station 101.9 The Rock. You can listen to the game online HERE

Houlton is now 1-2. They play at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, December 21st at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 11 27 18 14 70 Houlton Boys 8 10 10 7 35

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Chance Mercier 1 12 6 6 0 0 0 2 4 Miles Palmer 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 5 Logan McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Hunter Curtis 1 13 5 4 1 2 4 2 11 Brett Bragdon 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 2 12 Gage Hardy 1 17 8 7 1 0 0 1 14 Brody Mercier 1 7 3 3 0 1 1 2 15 Eamon MacDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 Peter Keblinsky 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 21 Cruz Coffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 Michael Palmer 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 3 23 Kaleb Connors 1 5 1 0 1 2 2 2 30 Michael Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 70 29 23 6 6 9 25

Houlton