Ellsworth Boys Finish Regular Season 18-0 Beat MDI 72-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 9, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team finished the regular season undefeated and are 18-0 after beating MDI 72-45 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ellsworth led 12-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 53-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double-figures.Chance Mercier led the way with a game-high 32 points. Hunter Curtis finished with 21 points, after just having 4 points at the end of the 1st Half. Gage Hardy had 11 points. Ellsworth was 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Hunter Curtis.

MDI was led by Alex Gray who had 13 points while Spencer Laurendeau and Charlie Parker each had 9 points. The Trojans were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Alex Gray had 2 3's, while Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo, Ben Lipski and Charlie Parker each had a 3-pointer for the Trojans.

Ellsworth now 18-0 will host the winner of the play-in game between the 16th and 17th seeds, in a prelim game, likely on Wednesday, February 16th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth You Tube Channel.

MDI finishes the season at 3-15 and will likely play the 3rd seed in the prelim game on Wednesday February 16th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys1221201972
MDI Boys512181045

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier321515026
4Miles Palmer211001
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis2175258
11Brett Bragdon211000
12Gage Hardy1144033
14Brody Mercier000000
15Eamon MacDonald000000
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer422000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS72302821018

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau910167
12Joey Minutolo732100
14Harley Henderson000002
20AJ Lozano422000
22Ben Lipski310100
24Charlie Parker943100
30Jack Hodgdon000000
32Kadin Reed000002
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom000000
44Alex Gray1342236
50John Bennett000000
TOTALS451596917

MDI-Ellsworth Boys Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to Ellsworth in the final regular season game on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, February 9th
