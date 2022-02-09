Ellsworth Boys Finish Regular Season 18-0 Beat MDI 72-45 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team finished the regular season undefeated and are 18-0 after beating MDI 72-45 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ellsworth led 12-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 53-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double-figures.Chance Mercier led the way with a game-high 32 points. Hunter Curtis finished with 21 points, after just having 4 points at the end of the 1st Half. Gage Hardy had 11 points. Ellsworth was 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Hunter Curtis.

MDI was led by Alex Gray who had 13 points while Spencer Laurendeau and Charlie Parker each had 9 points. The Trojans were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Alex Gray had 2 3's, while Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo, Ben Lipski and Charlie Parker each had a 3-pointer for the Trojans.

Ellsworth now 18-0 will host the winner of the play-in game between the 16th and 17th seeds, in a prelim game, likely on Wednesday, February 16th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth You Tube Channel.

MDI finishes the season at 3-15 and will likely play the 3rd seed in the prelim game on Wednesday February 16th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 12 21 20 19 72 MDI Boys 5 12 18 10 45

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 32 15 15 0 2 6 4 Miles Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 1 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 21 7 5 2 5 8 11 Brett Bragdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 11 4 4 0 3 3 14 Brody Mercier 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 4 2 2 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 72 30 28 2 10 18

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 9 1 0 1 6 7 12 Joey Minutolo 7 3 2 1 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 AJ Lozano 4 2 2 0 0 0 22 Ben Lipski 3 1 0 1 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 9 4 3 1 0 0 30 Jack Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 13 4 2 2 3 6 50 John Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 15 9 6 9 17