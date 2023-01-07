Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Beat Mt. View 73-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the Mt. View Mustangs 73-49 on Saturday afternoon, January 7th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium to remain undefeated.

Ellsworth led 16-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-26 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up by 10 48-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before outscoring Mt. View 25-11 in the 4th Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 23 points including 3 3-3pointers. Josiah James-Chin had 14 points. Kaleb Connors drained 2 3-pointers and Eamon MacDonald had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 11-21 from the free throw line.

Mount View was led by Noah Hurd who had 13 points including 3 3-pointers. Wyatt Evanson had 12 points with 1 3-pointer. Nick Cobb drained 2 3's in the 4th Quarter and Tyler Russell had a 3-pointer. The Mustangs were 8-15 from the free throw line.

The Eagles are now 9-0 and will travel to East Machias to play Washington Academy on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Mt. View is now 4-4. They play at home against Medomak Valley on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mount View Boys 15 11 12 11 49 EHS Boys 16 18 14 25 73

Box Score

Mt. View

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah Hurd 13 1 3 2 2 Ryan Oliver 0 - - - - Joe Morse 0 - - - - Ben Osborne 6 3 - - 1 Nick Cobb 8 1 2 - 2 Max Bottenfield 0 - - - - Ben Richards 0 - - - - Isaac Ellis 1 - - 1 1 Tyler Russell 8 2 1 1 2 Wyatt Evanson 12 3 1 3 5 Stuart Knowlton 0 - - - - Ben Grassi 1 - - 1 2 Brock Cassidy 0 - - - - Collin Jones 0 - - - - Wyatt Bennett 0 - - - - Cameron Rae 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 10 7 8 15

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 23 6 3 2 5 Miles Palmer 6 3 - - - Michael Harris 3 1 - 1 2 Cruz Coffin 2 1 - - - Kaleb Connors 6 - 2 - - Josiah James-Chin 14 6 - 2 4 Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 5 1 1 - - Peter Keblinsky 0 - - - - Kyle Kenney 0 - - - 1 Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 1 - - 1 4 Brayden King 9 2 - 5 5 Isiah Corson 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 73 22 6 11 21

Thanks to Brooke Pirie who took the photos!