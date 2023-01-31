Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 29 points including a 3-pointer.. Kaleb Connors had 8 points, with 2 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald drained 2 3-pointers. Michael Harris and Peter Keblinsky each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Owen Wyman with 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Bryce Edwards had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Carter Brocato and Jacob Glidden had 2 3-pointers and Bryce Edwards sank a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 15-0. They have 3 games remaining in the regular season

Thursday, February 2nd at Bucksport at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 4th vs. John Bapst at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8th vs. MDI 7 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)

Hermon is now 3-11 with 4 games remaining in the regular season

Thursday February 2 vs. Caribou at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday February 4 at Houlton at 3 p.m.

Monday February 6 at Presque Isle at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 9th at John Bapst at 8 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Boys 13 23 19 12 67 Hermon Hawks Boys 7 8 14 15 44

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 29 12 1 2 2 Miles Palmer 0 - - - - Michael Harris 3 - 1 - - Cruz Coffin 6 3 - - - Kaleb Connors 8 1 2 - - Josiah James-Chin 0 - - - - Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 6 - 2 - - Peter Keblinsky 5 1 1 - - Kyle Kenney 4 1 - 2 2 Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 6 3 - - - Brayden King 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 0 - - - - TEAM - - - - - TOTALS 67 21 7 4 4

Hermon